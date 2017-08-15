Sen. Cory Gardner holding town hall in Lakewood

Sen. Cory Gardner invited Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Energy to visit DOE facilities in Colorado.

LAKEWOOD - U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) is hosting a town hall in Lakewood on Tuesday afternoon.

It's the last in a series the senator is holding across the state Tuesday. He appeared in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning and then in Greeley at noon.

Beautiful morning in Colorado Springs. Starting my first town hall of the day here. pic.twitter.com/0bzD33RFgL — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 15, 2017

Gardner's been criticized for not holding town halls by progressives who even held a "Gardner-less" town hall in February.

He recently held a joint town hall event in Pueblo with Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) and Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) about the Gold King Mine spill and cleanup efforts.

The press release from Gardner's office encouraged people to arrive early because space will be limited.

The town hall is scheduled from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Colorado Christian University located 8787 W. Alameda Avenue in Lakewood.

