Sen. Cory Gardner to hold three town halls Tuesday

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner

If you want to talk to Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado), you'll have three chances Tuesday.

Colorado's junior senator announced plans Friday to hold three town halls along the front range.

Here are the times and locations for his August 15, 2017 events:

The first is from 7:30 to 9 a.m. in room A-110 at Pikes Peak Community College located at 5675 S. Academy Blvd in Colorado Springs.

The second is from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the University School Auditorium located at 6519 18th street in Greeley.

The third is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Colorado Christian University located 8787 W. Alameda Avenue in Lakewood.

The press release from Gardner's office encouraged people to arrive early because space will be limited at each location.

Gardner's been criticized for not holding town halls by progressives who even held a "Gardner-less" town hall in February.

He recently held a joint town hall event in Pueblo with Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) and Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) about the Gold King Mine spill and cleanup efforts.

