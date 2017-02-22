Sen. Gardener speaks at private event in Fort Collins

(Photo: The Coloradoan)

KUSA - Protesters are shadowing Sen. Cory Gardner around Colorado this week in an effort to confront him - on-camera - at a town hall meeting.

Wednesday, he was in Fort Collins, making an unannounced appearance at the city Chamber's annual dinner.

Republicans in Congress are facing angry crowds at town halls where constituents have shouted their concerns about the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Gardner is holding telephone town halls (a much more controlled version) and small meetings with constituents.

