Sen. Gardner slams Trump administration for marijuana announcement

Colorado's Republican Senator Cory Gardner laid into the Trump administration Thursday, as he strongly criticized its policy shift on legalized recreational marijuana.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Gardner raised his voice and knocked his hand of the podium while commenting on the announcement from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions wrote in a memo that state prosecutors should abide by federal guidelines when deciding whether to prosecute people for marijuana use.

Gardner said Sessions told him before Sessions was confirmed as Attorney General that they were going to leave marijuana alone.

This reported action directly contradicts what Attorney General Sessions told me prior to his confirmation. With no prior notice to Congress, the Justice Department has trampled on the will of the voters in CO and other states. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 4, 2018

"Up until 8:58 this morning, that was the policy," Gardner said loudly. "And without any notification, conversation or dialogue with Congress, completely reversed."

The senator emphasized that even he has opposed legalized marijuana, but this is about states' rights, and the administration going back on its word.

He specifically brought up a 9NEWS interview with then-candidate Trump. In July 2016, Trump told 9NEWS political reporter Brandon Rittiman that he is a "states person," and would let states decide how to handle pot.

"Why is President Trump thinking differently today about what he promised the people of Colorado in 2016 that reversed course today? What changed? I'd like to know that?" he said.

Gardner says he plans to put a hold on any nominations from the Department of Justice until they go back on this announcement.

"I call on General Sessions to explain to me why President Trump was wrong in 2016 and what changed their minds," he said. "I am obligated by the people of Colorado to take all steps necessary to protect the state of Colorado and their rights."

.@SenCoryGardner on Attorney General Jeff Sessions' #marijuana policy change: "I will be holding all nominations for the Department of Justice. The people of Colorado deserve answers." pic.twitter.com/BnVEkA54ag — CSPAN (@cspan) January 4, 2018

