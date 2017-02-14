KUSA
Close

Smoking and vaping now banned on Colorado Springs buses

Sarah Anderson, KUSA 4:58 PM. MST February 14, 2017

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. - An ordinance prohibiting smoking and vaping on Mountain Metropolitan Transit buses and at the downtown bus terminal at 127 E. Kiowa Street and its bus lanes has been passed Tuesday by City Council, according to a press release.

“We have received a number of complaints from our riders about secondhand smoke from cigarettes and the vapor produced by e-cigarettes,” Craig Blewitt, director of Mountain Metropolitan Transit, said in the press release. “For the health, safety, and comfort of all our customers we are very pleased with the new ordinance.”

The ordinance goes into effect on March 15.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories