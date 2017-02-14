Colorado Springs (Photo: (courtesy of Wikipedia Commons))

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. - An ordinance prohibiting smoking and vaping on Mountain Metropolitan Transit buses and at the downtown bus terminal at 127 E. Kiowa Street and its bus lanes has been passed Tuesday by City Council, according to a press release.

“We have received a number of complaints from our riders about secondhand smoke from cigarettes and the vapor produced by e-cigarettes,” Craig Blewitt, director of Mountain Metropolitan Transit, said in the press release. “For the health, safety, and comfort of all our customers we are very pleased with the new ordinance.”

The ordinance goes into effect on March 15.

