Spirit of America rallies supporting President Trump planned for Colorado

DENVER - A rally supporting President Trump's America-first policies is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. on the west steps of the state Capitol.

The rally is being organized by Main Street Patriots, a grassroots organization with the slogan, "It's not about left or right. It's about right or wrong."

In a press release, rally organizer Debbie Dooley states, "These rallies are inclusive, non-partisan, and open to anyone supporting President Trump in his efforts to bring back manufacturing jobs to America, put the security of our nation ahead of political correctness, improve infrastructure, revitalize the inner cities and secure our nation's borders."

Spirit of America rallies are also being planned across the nation on March 4. The Sprit of America press release says additional Colorado rally locations will be announced at a later time.

Colorado and Denver rallies are being organized by Betty Blanco, Founder of the Arkansas Valley Tea Party Patriots-CO, and Margo Knutson, co-Founder of Coffee4Conservatives.

Details on Denver's rally can be found in a Facebook event page describing the rally to be "positive, patriotic, and upbeat."

