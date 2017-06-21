State budget committee denies Hickenlooper's bid for Colorado Energy Office funding

Gov. John Hickenlooper at a press briefing at the Capitol. (Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Gov. John Hickenlooper’s attempt to keep state money flowing into the Colorado Energy Office failed Tuesday when the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee denied his $3.1 million funding request for the office.

The six-member committee, split between Democrats and Republicans, voted along party lines, Hickenlooper’s office said.

But that doesn’t mean the office is going away entirely, as several programs are supported by federal funding, Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Kathleen Staks told the Denver Business Journal earlier this month.

“Fundamentally, the energy office is not closing its doors on July 1, partly because we have some programs here that are federally funded,” Staks said.

