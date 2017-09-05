Students protest President Trump's plans to end DACA

A large group of students walked out of classes Tuesday morning in protest of the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. (Photo: SKY9)

DENVER - A group of students walked out of classes Tuesday morning in protest of the Trump administrations's decision to wind down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Since its creation in 2005, the program has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the country.

The Department of Homeland Security will immediately stop accepting applications to the DACA program – but current recipients would not be affected until March 5 of next year.

This gives Congress time to find a legislative solution to replace the program, which currently shields some 800,000 young immigrants from deportation.

The multi-school walkouts began about 9:30 a.m., shortly after the formal announcement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Many students were wearing backpacks and carrying signs with messages like ‘Defend DACA' and ‘Our dreams can’t wait.’

The walkouts are part of a larger effort to defend the DACA program. A rally is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus.

DACA recipients, student leaders, DPS students and community members are expected to be in attendance.

Other DACA rallies were planned Tuesday in Colorado Springs, Longmont, Glenwood Springs and Boulder.

