Thousands expected to convene for Women's March on Denver

KUSA - Denver will host one of nearly 300 women-led marches worldwide scheduled for the day after Donald Trump's inauguration.

More than 200,000 people have said they will attend The Women's March on Washington, an event whose mission is to "stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families."

"Sister marches" in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and 32 other countries have popped up, including one in Denver.

The cross-country marches will serve as a statement to President-elect Donald Trump, who will be sworn into office on Friday.

A Facebook page for the event shows 34,000 people plan to attend Saturday's Women's March on Denver.

The march, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., will snake through the Central Business District before reconvening in Civic Center Park.

While the march and rally are sponsored and organized by women, organizers say everyone is welcome to attend.

The website for the march says the message for the event is "This march is not a protest, but rather an opportunity for all participants to support social justice, human rights and equality, and to demonstrate that we will be vigilant in protecting these rights moving forward."

