Trials begin for Gardner protestors

DENVER – The first of seven trials will begin today for members of the group ADAPT, which organized protests at the office of U.S. Senator Cory Gardner.

The protest, staged on January 27, was at Gardner’s office in downtown Denver.

ADAPT is a group that organizes protests to advocate for the rights of people with disabilities.

A number of the protestors had disabilities themselves. Eighteen people were arrested that day.

The first trial will be held today at the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse in downtown Denver.

According to a statement from ADAPT, the seven defendants have all requested jury trials “to affirm that our first amendment rights were violated by staff intentionally restricting access to Senator Gardner, an elected official serving the constituents of Colorado.”

The group says that Gardner’s office had elevator access cut off, thereby restricting access to protestors who used wheelchairs.

The defendants are accused of trespassing.

