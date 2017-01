Stephen Kaufer, president and CEO of TripAdvisor Inc. (Photo: W. MARC BERNSAU | BUSINESS JOURNAL)

Steve Kaufer, president and CEO of travel website TripAdvisor Inc., has condemned President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting entry to the U.S. of people from seven Muslim-majority countries as “heartless and discriminatory” and “against the principles that make our country great.”

