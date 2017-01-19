Trump cabinet confirmation hearings feature Colorado senators

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - 2017/01/19: Former Texas Governor Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's choice as Secretary of Energy, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (Photo: Stephen J. Boitano, © 2017 Stephen J. Boitano)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Both of Colorado’s U.S. senators participated in Thursday’s Trump cabinet confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, asked Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin if he agreed with some of President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign comments about the national debt.

“During the campaign, Mr. Trump suggested he could somehow refinance or renegotiate our existing debt,” said Sen. Bennet. “While he walked away from the idea initially, later in the campaign he suggested the country could pay our creditors less than what they're due, specifically, he said quote, 'You go back and say, hey guess what, the economy just crashed, I'm going to give you back half.' He also suggested the United States never has to default, quote, 'because you print the money.' Do you agree with these statements?”

Sen. Cory Gardner invited Trump's nominee to head the Department of Energy to visit DOE facilities in Colorado.

“The President [-elect] has made it perfectly clear, and I think it's perfectly clear, that honoring the U.S. debt is the most important thing,” answered Mnuchin. “And I hope when we get to the point, if I'm confirmed, that we have to have the debt ceiling, we won't go through another one of these issues."

At a separate hearing, Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, invited Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Energy to visit DOE facilities in Colorado.

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry said he looked forward to it, despite a previous stance against the Energy Department's very existence.

Five years ago, Perry suggested eliminating the Department of Energy. During Thursday’s hearing, he expressed regret over that position.

"In fact after being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the Department of Energy, I regret recommending its elimination," said the former presidential candidate.

During the hearing, Sen. Gardner outlined how Colorado plays a key role in the country's energy industry.

"Colorado, if you look at the statistics, we're the 7th ranked state in terms of crude oil production,” said Sen. Gardner. “We're the 6th ranked in natural gas. I think over the past couple of years we've even been higher than that. We're also the 10th ranked in production in installed wind capacity. We have 14 wind manufacturing facilities, the leading edge of turbine manufacturing, blade manufacturing, tower manufacturing."

Gardner also used the hearing to highlight the National Renewable Energy Laboratory - or NREL - calling it a key component in the state's success.

The research and development facility based in Golden focuses on sustainable transportation, energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings, renewable electricity and clean energy for the grid.

NREL employs nearly 1,700 people and hosts more than 1,000 visiting researchers, students, interns and contractors.

"I hope that you'll come to Colorado and visit the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to see the important work that they are doing there,” said Sen. Gardner. “And so please know that you have an early invitation to visit NREL, and I would like your commitment to working with me to understand the work that's done and how it's a part of our all-of-the-above energy mix."

Perry says he looks forward to the visit if confirmed as the next Energy secretary.

