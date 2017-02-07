Trump refugee decision doesn't rankle Colorado's GOP Senate

U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders related to a lobbying ban in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Photo: Bloomberg, � 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

DENVER (AP) - Trump's immigration restrictions don't seem to be outraging Colorado Republicans the same as they did Colorado Democrats.



The Democratic House voted last week to denounce the suspension of the U.S. refugee program and all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days to review security screening procedures.



But the symbolic resolution was rejected on a party-line 3-2 vote Tuesday in a committee of the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.



State lawmakers routinely pass symbolic resolutions urging Congress or other national leaders to do this or that. The resolutions give state lawmakers a chance to weigh in on national matters beyond their control, and they give constituents a chance to speak about a topic without traveling to Washington.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.