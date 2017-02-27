Trump supporters cheer America-first policies at Capitol

(Photo: Jeremy Moore, KUSA)

DENVER - A few hundred supporters of President Donald Trump have provided a rebuttal to anti-Trump protests since the Republican’s election last November.

A so-called 'Spirit of America' rally was held Monday along the west steps of Colorado’s state capitol building.

Speakers included faith leaders, radio personalities, politicians and political activists. Many expressed support for President Trump’s America-first policies with cheers from the crowd.

(Photo: Jeremy Moore, KUSA)

“He stands for where America has drifted from,” Kevin McKinney said, a retired Morrison police officer who spent most of his adult life voting for Democrats. “We’re a nation of laws and the Democrats seem to have drifted from that and want to enforce the laws that they choose.”

WATCH: Pro-Trump rally in Denver

Many of the people who attended the rally were dressed in red, white and blue, carried American flags or Trump-Pence campaign signs, flags and hats.

(Photo: Jeremy Moore, KUSA)

“It’s about time Trump had a pro-Trump rally,” said Lance Rivera, a disabled military veteran. “There would be a lot more people here if they didn’t work. But that’s what his platform is about, to bring work into this country.”

A group called Main Street Patriots said it helped organize the rally in Denver along with other rallies in a majority of the 50 states.

Similar rallies in other parts of Colorado are tentatively planned for Saturday.

(Photo: Jeremy Moore, KUSA)

