Trump taps Colorado Supreme Court justice for federal appeals bench

Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid. (Photo: COLORADO JUDICIAL BRANCH)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Allison Eid, a Colorado Supreme Court justice, was nominated today by President Donald Trump to succeed Neil Gorsuch on the Denver-based federal 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Eid had been on a short list of potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees that Trump had circulated during his presidential campaign. Instead, he picked Gorsuch.

Eid has been on the state high court since 2006. She was nominated as a justice by former Gov. Bill Owens, a Republican.

Eid was an associate professor at the University of Colorado who once clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Judge Jerry Smith of the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.