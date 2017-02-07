Trump's controversial travel ban faces the legal test

U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders related to a lobbying ban in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Photo: Bloomberg, � 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

KUSA - The latest showdown over President Donald Trump's travel ban began in a federal appeals court in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The U.S. Justice of Department is asking the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to give the restrictions the OK for now.

Caught in the crossfire is Saddam Waheed, a Colorado State University Ph.D candidate visiting his family in Iraq. He has not been able to get a visa to return to Fort Collins.

He says the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad canceled his appointments to acquire a travel visa. Overnight, he got some good news.

"I got an email telling me that my appointment is going to be tomorrow,” Waheed said.

Waheed is sweating it out as the legal back and forth continues in a federal court of appeals.

"[The court of appeals] will ultimately decide whether to let the executive order be implemented while they decide the merits of [it],” University of Denver Assistant Professor of Immigration Cesar Garcia Hernandez said.

The order prevents travelers from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days, and refugees for a 120.

Trump says he wants better background checks to prevent terrorists from entering the country.

Attorneys general in 15 states say the ban creates chaos by disrupting their economies, education and medical services.

“This is only going to be round one of what we can expect to be a very protracted legal battle,” Hernandez said.

Still, Waheed is fighting to get his visa as fast as he can.

“There's no guarantee. It may take a week. It may take months," Waheed told 9NEWS. "I hope it won't take long because I want to stay on my plan to be back in the beginning of March.”

Tuesday's hearing was focused on whether a federal judge had the authority to stop the ban, rather than its constitutionality.

The appeals panel could either side with the judge or the Trump administration, but that ruling is just temporary.

If the larger questions over whether the travel restrictions are constitutional go all the way to the Supreme Court and there's a tie, the appeals' court decision will stand.

The Colorado Attorney General's office is not among the states suing the federal government to stop this plan.

In a statement, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman said the following:

Protecting national security is a paramount obligation of the federal government, and policy decisions regarding immigration are reserved expressly to Congress and the President. Any remaining legal challenges to the immigration order will have to be appropriately addressed by our federal courts. While I do not have legal authority over federal immigration law, I do appreciate the legitimate concerns raised amid confusion during rollout of the recent executive order as some people’s lives have been seriously impacted. As State Attorney General, I will continue to monitor the situation and its impact on Colorado.”

