President Trump speaks before a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, 2017 (Photo: Jack Gruber, USA TODAY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Trump told Congress Tuesday night that Americans with pre-existing conditions won't lose their coverage in his efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

He also wants to offer tax credits and Health Savings Accounts to help keep down the costs of health insurance premiums.

Trump told Congress he would like to give states the flexibility to administer their Medicaid programs the way they see fit, but made no mention of block grants that many fear would create a financial burden on states in exchange for that flexibility.

The president said he likes the idea of allowing insurance companies sell coverage across state lines, which, in theory, would create bigger risk pools to spread their costs.

He also targeted big pharma, promising to bring down the high prices of drugs, while also slashing FDA restrictions to help get cures to patients faster.

