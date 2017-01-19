Watching the Presidential Inauguration in school

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, a day before he will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. While the nation's capital is ready for the inauguration tomorrow, there are questions about what should be shown to students in school.

The inauguration will take place during the middle of the school day across the country, but whether students will be watching the inauguration on TV in class depends on where you are. 9NEWS contacted several of the larger school districts in the metro area, to find out what their plans are.

A spokesperson for Colorado’s biggest school district, Denver Public Schools, told us, "...watching the inauguration is up to leaders at each individual school."

DPS has also been holding daily events this week, called "Shared Core Values Week." They say that week-long celebration is not political, but about respect and unity.

The state's second largest district – in Jefferson County – told us the decision whether or not to show the inauguration on TV in class is up to each school and each classroom. They do advise teachers who choose to show it to tie it into curriculum, if possible. They say teachers should also provide an alternative for students who do not wish to watch the inauguration. They also advise school leaders to discuss the inauguration broadcast with their staffs ahead of time and that schools should determine whether or not parents need to be advised of how they'll handle it.

Earlier today, 9NEWS posted a story on its Facebook page about a teacher in Michigan, who was not going to show tomorrow's Presidential Inauguration in class. That story generated a lot of comments.

"I NEVER watched the inaugural address as an elementary student,” wrote Jackie Thornton. “I think it should be discussed but there's no need to watch it."

Another commenter, Jeff Niedens, offered this opinion.

"Grow up. I don't even like Trump. Don't impose your political will on children,” Niedens said. “They deserve to know who their president is - good or bad."

One commenter said of the decision should not have been up to the teacher in Michigan.

"That's not his call. It's a parents decision,” wrote Katherine Tancik. “Since when do personal opinions come into play in a classroom? Good or bad, it's history in the making."

9NEWS also reached out to other school districts.

Cherry Creek told us they have no policy that would prevent students from watching it and that it’s up to principals and teachers to make that decision. Doug Co has a governmental class that will be watching it, but no other major plans. Adams 12 said it depends on the class. 9NEWS did not hear back from the other school districts.



