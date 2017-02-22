Weld County grapples with immigration guidelines

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - It's a major problem: what to do with the Trump immigration guidelines in a politically red-leaning county.



Weld County is 2/3 Republican and is home to some of the most concentrated populations of immigrants in Colorado.



The president’s most recent guidelines announced Tuesday suggest that most illegal immigrants in the U.S. will be deported if caught.

“When enforcing the law of the land makes news, it’s a sad day,” fourth congressional district Congressman Ken Buck said.



Buck served as the Weld County District Attorney when Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested nearly 300 immigrants at the Swift Meatpacking Plant in Greeley in 2006.



It was the country’s largest immigration raid in history.

“I hear over and over from my friends that there are a number of people that have increased fear,” Buck said Wednesday.



That fear stems from the Swift raid, but also the fear that it could happen again with the president’s most recent guidelines.



In the last 15 years, Greeley has seen a 60 percent rise in its immigration population, many of who have shied away from reporting crimes in fear of being deported.



“What those people need to understand is they are people nonetheless, so our job is to show up and investigate a crime,” Weld County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Matt Turner said. “If that's a crime against the person, we want to make sure that crime is investigated too, so they don't have anything to fear with that.”



The sheriff's department says the only time they report immigration status is if someone is booked into jail.

They send the information to ICE.

