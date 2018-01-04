What's at stake: 9 facts about Colorado pot

(Photo: BRUCE STANFIELD | ISTOCK VIA THINKSTOCK)

Growers and sellers of marijuana in states where its legal face an uncertain future following the rollback Thursday of federal guidelines that protected the industry from prosecution.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent a one-page memo to all U.S. Attorneys telling them “marijuana is a dangerous drug and that marijuana activity is a serious crime” and “previous nationwide guidance specific to marijuana enforcement is unnecessary and is rescinded, effective immediately.”

What that means for people in Colorado’s cannabis industry is unclear at this point.

Sessions didn’t provide a clear set of instructions on when to prosecute people in states that have legalized medical and recreational marijuana.

But to get a sense of what a federal crackdown on cannabis could mean for Colorado, here are nine numbers from the industry.

1) 34,459

That’s the number of people with active licenses to work in Colorado’s marijuana industry as of June 2017. It’s the most recent number available from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

To put that in perspective, here are how many people work in other industries throughout the state.

Secondary school teachers: 16,590

Waiters: 52,540

Bartenders: 12,560

Lawyers: 11,230

Coal miners: 1,093

(Those numbers are from the Colorado Department of Education, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Colorado Division of Reclamation and Mining Safety.)

2) $1 billion

The total yearly sales of marijuana in Colorado. It took eight months in 2017 for Colorado to surpass the billion dollar sales milestone. For comparison, it took another two months in 2016 for Colorado to sell a $1 billion worth of cannabis.

And in case you're wondering about the size of the industry as a whole, Arcview Market Research claims the entire North American marijuana industry made about $6.7 billion in 2016.

3) $100 million

That’s about how much marijuana is currently sold each month in Colorado. That’s a big jump from the first month of legal sales in the Centennial State when dispensaries sold $14.7 million worth of cannabis.

4) 1.02 million

The number of cannabis plants Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division says are in Colorado currently. About half of those are in Denver County.

5) 509 and 492

That’s the number of licensed medical marijuana centers (509) and retail marijuana shops (492) in the state.

6) 33,221

The average number of pounds of marijuana flower sold to consumers in Colorado each month. The total number sold for the first half of this year is about 200,000.

To get a sense of how much pot that represents, 33,221 pounds is about six Ford F-150 pickup trucks or 2.5 African bush elephants.

7) 5,246,356

That’s how many edibles were sold in Colorado during the first six months of 2017. Edibles are far and away the most popular way people consume cannabis in Colorado.

8) 95.6 percent

The percentage of checks for underage sales that licensees passed. DOR’s report states that percentage represents 113 checks that enforcement officers made during a six-month period.

9) 50 percent

That’s how much more money is flowing into state coffers from taxes and licensing fees this year when compared to the first six months of 2016.

