What's tax-free in Colorado? It's complicated

(Photo: Brandon Rittiman, KUSA)

DENVER - Coloradans would not have to pay sales tax on tampons ever again under a bill state lawmakers began debating Monday.

The bill aims to make “feminine hygiene products” tax-free starting in 2018.

While it may seem like a uniquely specific tax break, that’s not exactly true. Colorado’s tax laws make a bunch of things you’d buy in a grocery store or pharmacy tax-free—and sometimes only a subtle difference determines whether or not you pay sales tax on something.

In fact, the state department of revenue has issued dozens of official rulings to companies who’ve asked to be able to sell things without sales tax.

Here are some of the ones we found most interesting:

MEDICAL STUFF

If you need medicine, you may or may not need to pay tax on it. In Colorado, the difference is a prescription: prescription drugs are tax-free, while over-the-counter drugs are taxed.

Many medical devices are tax-free as well. Crutches, walkers, and shower seats are not taxed. But surgical gloves aren’t free for customers—because they have too many other uses. And while orthotic devices are exempt from sales tax, the state ruled that doesn’t apply to those over-the-counter shoe inserts.

GROCERIES, ETC.

“Food” is tax-free in Colorado. When the state says “food,” they mean grocery items—things you take home and prepare for a meal.

But, of course, that doesn’t describe all the food you can buy in the grocery store.

The state actually weighed in with a decision that say there are two types of bagged salads—one taxable, and the other tax-free.

The ruling boils it down to whether there’s salad dressing or a fork in the bag. Those salads are taxable because they’re considered a ready-to-eat-meal. A bagged salad without dressing or a fork is tax free, even if it has other veggies in it.

There’s an even weirder example sitting right by the door of most grocery stores: firewood.

Fuel for home heating is tax-free in Colorado. However, the state ruled that those little bundles of firewood are most likely being used for camping.

So, the state told shopkeepers to collect the tax, pointing out that people who use those little bundles at home can “submit a claim for a refund” if they provide “adequate evidence” that the purchase should be exempt—which would be a lot of work to get a few cents back, but hey.. it’s a sort-of solution.

OUTSIDE THE GROCERY STORE

We can tell craft beer fans that your favorite brewery gets CO2 for the taps tax-free, but not the nitrogen that’s used to pour your beer “on nitro.”

Regulators decided bulk water is taxed if it’s sold in tanks, but tax-free if it’s delivered through pipes.

There’s even one for TV stations: the electricity that powers the transmission tower for 9NEWS is tax-free, but the power that runs the cameras and the newsroom are taxed.

(© 2017 KUSA)