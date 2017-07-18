Would Gardner repeal Obamacare without replacing?
Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado put himself in an interesting spot on healthcare. He never said how he planned to vote on this healthcare bill before it died, even though he was on a small group of senators working on it.
KUSA 5:27 PM. MDT July 18, 2017
