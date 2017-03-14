Pony freed from manure machine by Brighton Fire

KUSA - A pony has been saved from the mechanical clutches of a manure machine Tuesday, thanks to Brighton Fire.
Brighton Fire spokeswoman Natalie Ridderbos tweeted that the pony, Izzy, fell and got her head stuck between the machine’s bars. The machine was fortunately not running, and crews removed her in about 15 minutes.
A vet was tweeted as in route, and Izzy is reported as shaken but otherwise all right.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
