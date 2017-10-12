Popular Denver anchor returns to 9NEWS

Tom Green, who began the Colorado portion of his broadcasting career at 9NEWS in the 80s, will return to the station in late October to anchor the 4 and 5pm newscasts. (Photo: Courtesy Photo)

KUSA - 9NEWS announced Thursday that veteran journalist Tom Green will be returning to 9NEWS as an anchor and reporter.

Tom began his career in Denver in 1982, coming to 9NEWS from ESPN and serving as a sports anchor until 1995.

Most recently, Tom was the main anchor for a Denver morning newscast on a competing station.

“I always figured I’d return to 9NEWS at some point. It’s where I started my career in Colorado and has always felt like home. I’ve known Kim and Kathy for years. We worked many weekends together back-in-the-day and I’m looking forward to partnering with them again," Tom said.

Tom Green, who began the Colorado portion of his broadcasting career at 9NEWS in the 80s, will return to the station in late October to anchor the 4 and 5pm newscasts. (Photo: Courtesy Photo)

“We’re thrilled to have Tom back with 9NEWS. He’s a great journalist with a fantastic career. Pairing his energy and experience with Kyle Clark, Kim Christiansen, Kathy Sabine and Christine Noël; we can’t wait," 9NEWS President and General Manager Steve Carter said.

9NEWS News Director Christy Moreno said, “Tom is a legend in Denver. When we learned he was interested in coming back to 9NEWS, it was a no-brainer.”

Tom Green will anchor the 4pm and 5pm newscasts on 9NEWS starting in late-October.

Tom's original headshot from KUSA, 9NEWS, in 1982. (Photo: KUSA)

He tweeted about his excitement (or perhaps his wife's) Thursday morning:

After months of unemployment, my family has asked that I get out of the house for awhile.

So, I am returning to TV, and returning to @9NEWS — Tom Green (@TGreenDenver) October 12, 2017

