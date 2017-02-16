Possible hash oil explosion in Lafayette

(Photo: Sky9)

LAFAYETTE - A fiery incident in Lafayette that left two men in the hospital with serious burns Wednesday evening is being investigated as a hash oil explosion, according to Lafayette Police.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the blaze at 1095 Modred Street just after 4 p.m., according to Lafayette Police.

When crews arrived, they found the two victims and an uninjured woman. They also rescued a dog from inside the house.

Investigators say they found a large marijuana cultivation inside the home – prompting them to look into hash oil as a potential cause for the fire and explosion.

This has not yet been confirmed. The Lafayette Police Department Detective Division and the Multi-Agency Fire Investigation Team obtained a search warrant to search the house on Thursday.

