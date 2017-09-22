2 victims in shooting across from high school in Colorado Springs

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

COLORADO SPRINGS - Several schools in Colorado Springs were on lockdown Friday during lunchtime after reports of shots fired across from Doherty High School.

Colorado Springs School District 11 says Doherty High School, located off of Powers Road in Northeast Colorado Springs, was in a "shelter in place" as of about 12:15 p.m.

"We don't have many details right now. Staff is doing everything possible to keep students and staff safe," a Facebook post from the district said.

A tweet from Colorado Springs Police said there had been a shooting in the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, which is near Doherty High School.

PIO-Lt Black responding to the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. Shooting. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) September 22, 2017

A tweet from the Colorado Springs Duty Lieutenant confirmed there was more than one victim.

Re the incident across from DohertyHighSchool parents of both victims have been contacted. No other victims at this time — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) September 22, 2017

Students who were off campus for lunch were told to stay where they were; no one will be allowed in or out of the school during the lockdown.

Carver Elementary School and Keller Elementary were also on lockdown due to police activity in the area, according to the school district's Facebook account.

This story will be updated as more details are available.

