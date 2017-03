(Photo: Google Maps)

DENVER - Denver Water is investigating what they’re calling a “possible water main break” in the area of South Downing Street and Evans Avenue.

They first tweeted about the break at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. They say they were able to repair the leak around an hour later.

Crews will do repairs at a time when there is less traffic, Denver Water says.

