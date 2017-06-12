Possibly stolen raft capsizes upstream from ‘Dead Cow' rapid

(Photo: silva963@gmail.com)

EAGLE COUNTY - The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses who may have seen a green and gray raft in the Eagle River this weekend.

The raft, which matches the description of one that was reported stolen Saturday night, was capsized and pinned on a tree just west of Wolcott and upstream from the “Dead Cow” rapid Sunday morning.

Rescuers did not find any victims in the area, and were able to take the raft out of the river.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen the raft or anything suspicious in the area to call 970-479-2200 and to reference case No. 17-918.

To remain anonymous, you can call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-8500.

