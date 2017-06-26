Potentially steep pollution fines for Colorado oil producer

The downtown Denver skyline is seen from the air (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Colorado regulators are seeking potentially steep fines against an oil and gas company for alleged air pollution violations.



The EPA and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment accuse Denver-based DPC Energy, Inc., of failing to control air pollution at dozens of oil tank sites.



The say the air pollution contributed to ozone pollution along the Colorado Front Range.



The two agencies filed a civil complaint Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver, saying DPC Energy should have done more to contain air pollution from its oil tanks in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in northern Colorado.



They seek more than $100,000 a day in fines for problems they say occurred over several years.



DPC Energy didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

