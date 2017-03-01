Poudre School District changes winter break for 2017-18

Iszabella Aman slides down a snow pile during recess at Rice Elementary in Wellington on Jan. 12, 2016. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Poudre School District students will have more time off before Christmas next school year following Tuesday night's meeting of the district's governing board.

The PSD Board of Education voted Tuesday to change the district's 2017-18 calendar following complaints about the district keeping students in school through Friday, Dec. 23 this school year. That decision that received a "great deal of negative feedback ... (without solicitation) from every part of our system," according to the PSD Board of Education's agenda packet Tuesday.

At least 10 percent of students skipped class every day that week.

Next school year, students were poised to stay in school through Friday, Dec. 22 before starting winter break, according to a calendar approved by the board in October. Tuesday night, the board voted unanimously to let students start their winter break a day earlier, finishing class on Thursday, Dec. 21.

"I think the community will appreciate it very much," said Rob Petterson, a PSD board member.

