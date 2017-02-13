Power outage closes Lakewood Library

(Photo: Google Maps)

LAKEWOOD - Even if you have a library card, having fun could still be hard Monday if you need to go to the Lakewood Library.

References to 1990s children’s TV shows aside, the purpose of this article is to tell you that the Lakewood Library will be closed Monday due to a power outage.

The rest of the libraries in Jefferson County are open.

The Xcel Energy website shows a cluster of power outage in the Sheridan area.

The Lakewood Library is located at 10200 W. 20th Ave.

