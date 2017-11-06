Power outage in downtown Denver affecting nearly 700 customers

Power outage (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER - A power outage in downtown Denver has left at least 680 Xcel Energy customers without power Monday morning.

Mark Stuz with Xcel Energy says the outage is specifically impacting customers in two areas of downtown:

From North to South between 14th St. and 19th St., and East to West between Market and Lawrence

From North to South between 15th St. and 17th St., and East to West between Lawrence and Champa

The outage appears to be affecting both businesses and residences.

Because the issue has to do with an underground system, crews are having a hard time locating the problem, Stutz said.

There is no estimated time to when the outage will be resolved.

The issue was first reported at about 12:30 a.m.

