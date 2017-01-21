Powerful messages delivered at Women's March

Women's March on Denver (Photo: wardorichie)

DENVER - One of the largest women’s marches in the country happened in Denver on Saturday.

The Women's March on Denver started at 9 a.m., but speeches and a rally lasted through lunch time at Civic Center Park.

Cheetah McClellan helped organize the city's march. She says she says the idea came from an emotional place.

“Right after the election I was distraught to say the least,” McClellan said. “My daughter, when she was 13, came out as a lesbian and the morning after the election she squeezed me so hard that it hurt and she said ‘mommy I'm scared.’”

McClellan realized that her daughter was not alone.

“That built up that momma bear in me and I thought 'we have to do something', and a friend told me about the March on Washington,” McClellan said.

That march inspired her to help bring something similar to Denver. She said it had to be focused on unity and diversity.

Thousands participated in the Women's March in Colorado today. The powerful messages delivered and received on #9news tonight. pic.twitter.com/kgvtqHrpmQ — Eddie Randle (@eddierandle) January 22, 2017

“We definitely took the stance that this march is organized by women but it is for everyone,” McClellan said.

Several women took the stage at Civic Center Park after the march to deliver inspring messages to the large crowd.

“There were so many fantastic issues that were brought up by phenomenal speakers,” one attendee said.

For some, it wasn't about chanting or marching, it was simply writing down how they felt in hopes that message would be received.

“We must speak up and we must stand up to protect the equal right of all people, “added one of the speakers.

