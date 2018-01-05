Powerful photos from fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish's funeral procession

(Photo: Sky9)

KUSA - Law enforcement vehicles stretched for more than a mile south of Denver.

Police officers came to Douglas County from across the country to pay their respects.

A usually busy stretch of interstate was closed and empty.

Scores of civilians stood on the side of the road -- saluting a man many of them have probably never met.

Deputy Zackari Parrish of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was loved. And an entire community stopped in its tracks and honored a man Friday morning who gave his life to keep them safe.

Parrish was a 29-year-old husband and father of two. He also leaves behind his parents ... and touched countless lives.

A funeral procession brought Parrish from Castle Rock to Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch on Friday morning for his funeral.

Here are some of the most powerful moments:

