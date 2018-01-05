KUSA
Powerful photos from fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish's funeral procession

Allison Sylte, KUSA 10:19 AM. MST January 05, 2018

KUSA - Law enforcement vehicles stretched for more than a mile south of Denver. 

Police officers came to Douglas County from across the country to pay their respects. 

A usually busy stretch of interstate was closed and empty. 

Scores of civilians stood on the side of the road -- saluting a man many of them have probably never met. 

Deputy Zackari Parrish of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was loved. And an entire community stopped in its tracks and honored a man Friday morning who gave his life to keep them safe. 

Parrish was a 29-year-old husband and father of two. He also leaves behind his parents ... and touched countless lives.

A funeral procession brought Parrish from Castle Rock to Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch on Friday morning for his funeral. 

Here are some of the most powerful moments: 

