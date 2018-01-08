Preschooler helps debut mini zebu at Stock Show

A preschooler is showing miniature zebu at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo. (Photo: KUSA)

WATKINS - The National Western Stock Show is in its 112th year, and it has taken that long for miniature zebu to make an appearance.

Sarah Rummel is one of only a handful of people in Colorado who raise the smaller breed of cattle, and she has enlisted her preschooler to help introduce the animals to city slickers in Denver.



“My daughter who is only age 4 has been able to show her steer since the age of 3,” Rummel said. “And he is small and gentle enough for her to be able to handle safely.”



Unknown to many, the mini zebu is a miniature breed of cattle that are not bred for meat production in the U.S.



“There were only two breeders in Colorado about 10 years ago,” Rummel said. “And there’s now about five or six.”



Rummel raises mini zebu on her parents' property in Watkins to be companions and to be shown at events like the Stock Show.

She has also taken them to retirement homes and parades.



“Every individual has slight differences, but generally, they’re very docile and gentle animals,” Rummel said. “This is the first time miniature zebu will be at the stock show.”

Miniature Zebu will make their first appearance at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo. (Photo: KUSA)





Rummel owns two head of mini zebu, named Lucky and Caleb.



Lucky is a 9-year-old bull who is only 38.5 inches tall.



Caleb is a 42-inch tall steer that will be shown by Rummel’s 4-year-old daughter at the stock show.



“The hump is a breed trait,” Rummel said. “Males and females have a hump. It’s just basically an energy store like a camel would have an energy store. And it’s meant for if they run into hard times, to help sustain them.”

Mini zebu originated in India.



They can be used for draft work, milk and beef.



In the U.S., they are typically raised as pets, and can live more than 20 years.

