When bald eagles were discovered roosting on the land, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service got involved and it was designated by congress as a fish and wildlife refuge in 1992. (Photo: KELLY JENSEN, KUSA)

KUSA - If you see smoke in Commerce City, it could be from a prescribed burn at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

A 500-acre controlled burn will take place Tuesday, officials tell 9NEWS.

The burn will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. near 80th and Havana.

Smoke will be visible to many in Commerce City along I-76 and I-270.

