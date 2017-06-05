9NEWS Wins 13th NPPA Station of the Year Award

(l-r A Herbst, C Vanderveen, D Grossman, C Scholl, S Staeger, N Brennan, A Arthur-Asmah, N Garcia, T Thomas, A Vance, K Clark, J Chavez, C Hansen, A Sørensen, N Goda, E Kehe, M Grady, A Bolton, T Cole, A Hewson, B Reed)

DENVER – For an unprecedented 13th time, the National Press Photographers Association has named 9NEWS its 2017 Large Market Station of the Year. The award, which honors excellence in television photography and editing, was announced at a ceremony at the NPPA Rocky Mountain Workshops in Salt Lake City, UT, on June 2.

“Our photography and editing staff are the best for a reason. This team of talented visual journalists captures the moments that impact us all,” said 9NEWS News Director Christy Moreno. “They show us the people, the emotion, and the stories that reveal the character of all Coloradans. I’m so proud that we continue to foster an environment of creativity and collaboration that both promotes and expects excellence year after year.”

9Wants to Know reporter Chris Vanderveen won his second NPPA Photojournalism Award for Reporting. He previously won the award in 2012. 9NEWS reporters Steve Staeger and Nelson Garcia were finalists in the category while photojournalists Anne Herbst and Chris Hansen were both finalists in the NPPA Ernie Crisp Photographer of the Year contest.

Since the NPPA awarded its first Station of the Year honor in 1958, no other large market station has earned the award more often. Including this year’s honor, 9NEWS has now won the title 13 times – in 1977 as KBTV, in 1984, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1992, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2005, 2009 and 2014.

9NEWS Director of Photography, Eric Kehe, himself a former Photographer of the Year said, “Winning Station of the Year for the 13th time speaks to the commitment 9NEWS has made to the practice of quality, daily photojournalism and storytelling. Winning is about using the skills of visual journalism to inform our community. We take every day as a challenge to do the best work we can while putting our viewers first. The quality of the photojournalism here at 9NEWS has everything to do with the character and professionalism of the photographers on a staff of which I proud to be part.”

Individual Winners from the 2017 NPPA Video Photography Contest:

