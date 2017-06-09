Kim Christiansen joins Kyle Clark, Kathy Sabine on 9NEWS at 10 p.m.

DENVER – A Colorado storyteller. A trusted journalist. A gifted and award-winning anchor. 9NEWS announced today that Kim Christiansen will join Kyle Clark and Kathy Sabine on Colorado’s most-watched 10 p.m. news team.

“Kim is an exceptional storyteller and naturally empathetic journalist,” said President and General Manager Steve Carter. “Her work for this community, leading our BuddyCheck9 cancer-detection campaign as well as 9Cares Colorado Shares and her many other volunteer efforts, demonstrates her life-long commitment to service. When Adele Arakawa made the choice to retire, Kim was the perfect person to join Kyle and Kathy at 10 o’clock. I’ve known Kim for a long time, and the three things you know about her are that she loves her family, she loves her home state of Colorado and she loves 9NEWS. We are extraordinarily fortunate to have her and I’m personally very proud to see her move into this key role.”

A seven-time Heartland Emmy award winner and member of the chapter’s Silver Circle, the University of Colorado journalism graduate has only ever worked at one television station: 9NEWS. She began her career at KUSA as a news writer and producer before taking to the field as a general assignment reporter. Eventually, her winning personality landed her in the anchor chair, first on weekend mornings, then to nights, and finally, to weekdays at 4, 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Kim said, “If I’ve learned anything from my experience at 9NEWS, it’s that there are so many interesting and inspiring people in our state. It is a privilege to share their stories.” Christiansen characteristically deflected praise to her colleagues. “It is a blessing to work with such talented photojournalists and reporters, all dedicated to telling Colorado’s stories. Plus, I’m thrilled to join Kyle and Kathy, two people for whom I have so much respect. I’m very lucky to call them my friends.”

