Probation violation charges dropped for John Bowlen, son of Broncos owner

DENVER - Prosecutors on Friday dropped probation violation charges against John Bowlen – the son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

The move came after they concluded that his probation in a 2015 domestic violence case hadn’t actually started when he was arrested July 30 in California on suspicion of drunken driving.

Within days, prosecutors filed a motion alleging that the California arrest constituted a violation of his probation, and a judge promptly issued an arrest warrant. At the time, Bowlen’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, asserted in a court filing that the probation hadn’t actually begun.

Arapahoe County Judge Darren Louis Vahle, however, denied Steinberg’s request that the arrest warrant be cancelled, and Bowlen later turned himself in to authorities.

But on Friday, prosecutors agreed that Bowlen’s probation didn’t begin until Aug. 30, when he signed paperwork acknowledging the conditions he must meet over the next two years.

“He should have never been charged or arrested on this complaint since his probation didn’t start until Aug. 30th,” Steinberg said.

Bowlen, 31, still faces charges in the California case.

In the domestic violence case, John Bowlen was convicted of shoving his girlfriend against a bathroom wall as she was trying to dial 911. At his sentencing April 14, 2016, Judge Vahle placed Bowlen on probation for two years. The judge ordered that the probation not actually start until Bowlen exhausted his appeal – which occurred March 27 when the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Since Pat Bowlen announced in July 2014 he has Alzheimer’s disease, ownership of the Broncos has been placed in the Pat Bowlen Trust, with trustee and team chief executive officer Joe Ellis having full authority to run the franchise.

The trust states that Pat Bowlen’s desire is for one of his seven children to earn the right to become the Broncos’ controlling owner.

John Bowlen has legal troubles going back more than a decade – which could come into play when it’s time to decide who will ultimately control the Broncos.

