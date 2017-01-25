Professional bike race — Colorado Classic — returns to state in August

Professional bike racing will return to Colorado this summer with the Colorado Classic bike race set for August 10-13. (Photo: COLORADO CLASSIC PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A new professional bike race — the Colorado Classic — will return to the state in August.

The new race replaces the now defunct USA Pro Challenge, which ran through the state from 2011-2015.

New event coordinator RPM Events Group, LLC includes Denver businessmen Ken Gart, David Koff and Tim Miller. Gart said back in October that the new event will be a four-day racing event, instead of the previous seven days, to control costs. The previous Pro Challenge bike race provided millions of free dollars of exposure for the state, but investors also lost millions.

On its website, Colorado Classic organizers said the new event will begin Aug. 10 in Colorado Springs (men and women). On Aug. 11, the men will be in Breckenridge and the women will be in Denver, and on Aug. 12-13, the men will be in Denver.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jSaxNh

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)