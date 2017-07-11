Program encourages residents and their pups to keep an eye on crime

(Photo: Wheat Ridge)

KUSA - There's a new group watching out for crime in Wheat Ridge.

Wheat Ridge Police launched a new program called National Dog Walker Watch on Tuesday.

The police department held the first training class Tuesday night. Owners were required to show up, but their dogs got to play hooky.

The training is designed to help increase awareness for suspicious behavior or activity and help dog walker watchers determine what should be reported to police.

"This is a great way for residents and their four-legged friends to help local law enforcement as they do what they do every day: walk through the community," said Wheat Ridge Police Chief Dan Brennan.

Humans who get the training get a certificate signed by Brennan. Pups will get a special bandanna to wear when they "patrol" as honorary police K-9s.

"What we ask is if dog walkers see suspicious behavior -- like seeing someone attempting to open car doors along neighborhood streets, someone trespassing behind building/houses or cars driving around with their lights off after dark -- that they make a call to 911 or our non-emergency line," Brennan said. "If your instincts are telling you something doesn't look right, it probably isn't."

Dog owners who want to participate in the program must have their pet licensed with the city.

The next training class is on August 7.

Registration for that class will be required in-person at National Night Out on August 1 at Hayward Park in Wheat Ridge.

© 2017 KUSA-TV