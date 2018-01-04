Project aims to help underserved students in Denver

Photo courtesy "We Still Live"

KUSA - “We Still Live” is a community-based art project which offers, in their words, “a positive alternative to negative influences by exploring self-identity and cultural heritage through art in youth. Participants explore their identity and how to build their community through visual art, spoken word art, and youth-led community initiatives.”

Over the summer and fall, Red Line Art Center’s Executive Director of Educational Programming, J.C. Futrell, worked with 48 underserved Denver students between the ages of 14-21.

Together they explored their cultures through art.

Futrell says the purpose of this program is keeping the students out of the criminal justice system while exploring their self-identities. Futrell says he wants the students to understand that “identity is important if we use it as a tool to show how we are bonded and not separated.”

The opening reception of the “We Still Live” exhibit will showcase all the dynamic artwork the students have created in the past few months including still photography, dioramas, self-portraits prints and an interactive map highlighting all of the different countries in which the students can trace their heritage.

The exhibit will be up at Red Line Art Center from Jan 5-12.

Admission to the Art Center is free however donations are encouraged. The opening reception runs from 6-8pm this Friday.

Check out this link for more information on the RedLine Art Center and the We Still Live project.

