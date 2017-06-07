Propane truck explodes in Commerce City

(Photo: Photo courtesy Joe Kostur)

COMMERCE CITY - A business was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after a possible explosion involving a propane truck.

It happened at the Polar Service Center in the 4800 block of East 74th Avenue.

The fire from the explosion did not spread, and employees have been allowed to return to the building.

What caused the explosion is unclear.

A photo from a 9NEWS viewer showed the tanker inside of what appears to be a garage that was heavily damaged.

