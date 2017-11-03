Prosecutors reach deal with Ever Valles, man wanted by ICE before light rail slaying

Ever Valles (Photo: Courtesy of Denver District Attorney Office)

DENVER - Denver prosecutors have agreed to a deal with one of the two men accused of taking part in a murder at a light rail station.

The Ever Valles case gained national notoriety because Valles, a Mexican national, was able to walk out of the Denver jail at a time when immigrations officials wanted him.

Ever Valles, charged with murder at Denver light rail stop, pleads guilty to lesser charges. Will spend 16-32 years in prison. #9news — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) November 3, 2017

Friday, Valles pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, a plea that will send him to prison for at least 16 years. Part of the deal will require him to testify in the murder case against his codefendant.

Valles is expected to be formally sentenced next year.

Tim Cruz was shot back in February at a light rail stop. Police say this was the result of a robbery attempt.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Suspect in murder at RTD station had been sought for deportation

Records show 10-hour delay in ICE notification at Denver jail

Family of light station rail murder victim 'livid'

19-year-old arrested in connection to RTD shooting, another teen sought

Light rail murder suspect subject of Denver Sheriff review

2nd suspect arrested in deadly shooting at RTD station

Verify: Are any of the 10 people connected to a violent crime here illegally?

© 2017 KUSA-TV