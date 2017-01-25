Protesters call to expand immigrant driver's license program

Immigrant rights supporters moving from Capitol to State Supreme Court to protest President Trump's expected executive actions (Photo: Noel Brennan, KUSA)

DENVER - Immigrant activists and several Colorado lawmakers are rallying to expand the state's driver's license program for those living here illegally.



Democratic Sen. Dominick Moreno and Rep. Jonathan Singer vowed to carry legislation to allow immigrants with Social Security numbers to get driver's licenses.



So, too, would immigrants who originally arrived illegally in the U.S. as children.



Colorado's immigrant license program began in 2014. It applies only to those given taxpayer identification numbers by the Internal Revenue Service.



Protesters at the state Capitol on Wednesday also denounced President Donald Trump's plans to build a Mexico border wall.



"The line has been drawn and it is clear we won't find support from the federal government," 22-year-old Mateo Lozano, who arrived in the U.S. from Colombia at age four said.

