DENVER - Two protesters are filing a lawsuit against the City and County of Denver, as well as two individual law enforcement officers, over their right to protest at Denver International Airport.

In the lawsuit, Eric Verlo and Nazli McDonnell allege that DIA's restrictions on free speech are a violation of their First Amendment rights.

The restrictions they are referring to are known as Regulation 50, which says that people cannot engage in "speech related activity at Denver International Airport" without a permit issued by the CEO. " To get a permit, someone has submit an application at least seven days before the activity, such as a protest, takes place. This policy is available on DIA's website.

According to the lawsuit, Verlo and Nazli say that "Regulation 50 acts as an unconstitutional prior restraint on speech because it (1) requires a permit before allowing individuals to engage in speech, (2) allows for arbitrary and/or discriminatory permit denials, and (3) requires advance notice that is unconstitutionally excessive."

They also insist that Regulation 50 does not serve a compelling government interest and its restriction on speech "is greater than necessary to further a government interest."

9NEWS legal analyst Scott Robinson says this is likely not a violation of free-speech laws. The Supreme Court has ruled before that airports are not traditional public forums, giving airport officials the ability to impose reasonable restrictions.

Heath Montgomery, spokesperson for DIA, says the reason for Regulation 50 is "to ensure that people who use this airport are safe and able to go about their business uninterrupted and that's going to remain our focus.”

