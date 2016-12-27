Public menorah lighting response to vandalism

(Photo: Ama Arthur-Asmah, KUSA)

KUSA - Symbols of hate left on a school in Stapleton last month served as the rallying point that united the community on Tuesday.

In late November, vandals painted swastikas at Isabella Bird Community School.

Messages of hope were placed at Isabella Bird Community School after it was tagged with hateful messages.

Back then, the neighborhood mobilized to clean the graffiti. They returned for a solidarity parade and menorah lighting at Stapleton Founders Green.

I wasn't expecting to see a "fire fight" at the Menorah Solidarity Parade in Stapleton. They were a big hit with the crowd. #9News pic.twitter.com/To8oqYQ6Mc — Ama Arthur-Asmah (@Ama_A_Asmah) December 28, 2016

Support came from people of all faiths and all ages who wanted to stand up to racism.

The menorah lighting also featured a fiery sword fight that symbolized the ancient revolt that Hanukkah commemorates.

Jewish Life Center in Stapleton teamed up with Denver Police to organize the event.

