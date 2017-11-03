Pueblo heroin bust yields 60 pounds and 40,000 doses of drug

Police lights (Photo: Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - After a lengthy investigation in southern Colorado, Pueblo police officers and state and federal authorities seized heroin in amounts that would have yielded 40,000 user doses to be sold on Pueblo's streets.

Authorities raided two Pueblo homes and a business called Get Your Fix Automotive, where they said they found $8 million worth of heroin in a massive and historic seizure. The heroin weighed 28 kilograms (61.7 pounds).

They said they also seized 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine; 50 grams of cocaine; 35 firearms, including stolen weapons and a machine gun; and $540,000 in cash, according to a Thursday announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The FBI Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force began investigating Pueblo gang activity in December 2016, which eventually led them to the seizure and the federal indictments of five Pueblo men.

