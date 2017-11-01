Pueblo Police hosting open house on Thursday

Pueblo Police are hosting an open house on Thursday, November 2nd. (Photo: Police Police Facebook)

KUSA - Interested in becoming a police officer? The Pueblo Police Department wants to speak with you.

The department is hosting an open house for interested candidates on Thursday, November 2nd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 200 S. Main St.

Candidates can speak with the Pueblo Police recruitment team, fill out an application and take a tour of the police building. New police equipment, a SWAT vehicle and the new physical ability test will be on display.

Applicants may be eligible to win prizes as well, according to the Pueblo Police Department Facebook page.

We will be hosting an open house tomorrow here at 200 S. Main Street from 9AM-1PM. pic.twitter.com/bnGdrHFexH — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) November 1, 2017

The Pueblo Police Open House flyer is available for viewing on Twitter.

For more information, visit the Pueblo Police Department website.

