Puppy gets trapped in air duct system, firefighters come to the rescue

Firefighters helped rescue a puppy trapped in a home's air ducts. (Photo: Brighton Fire Rescue)

Puppies are sort-of known for getting into mischief. Some find themselves in positions more precarious than others, however.

One particularly fluffy dog found itself in a rather tight situation Thursday morning.

A family in Brighton called firefighters because their puppy had fallen through a floor vent, and was stuck somewhere in the duct system throughout their home.

Crews from Station 52 spent two hours trying to find the puppy.

Eventually, they got to it successfully and were able to bring it out of the vent to safety.

Firefighters from Brighton Fire Rescue saved a puppy that had become trapped in a family's air duct system! (Photo: Brighton Fire Rescue)

Firefighters from Brighton Fire Rescue saved a puppy that had become trapped in a family's air duct system! (Photo: Brighton Fire Rescue)

Firefighters from Brighton Fire Rescue saved a puppy that had become trapped in a family's air duct system! (Photo: Brighton Fire Rescue)

Great work, firefighters!

© 2017 KUSA-TV